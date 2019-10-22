Telangana: Two cars catch fire in road accident

By | Published: 12:20 pm

Suryapet: Six passengers of two cars had a miraculous escape after the vehicles collided with each other and erupted in a huge ball of fire on National Highway 65 at Madharam village of Munagala mandal in Suryapet district on Tuesday morning.

Both the cars were on their way to Hyderabad and the car coming behind dovetailed into another. As the dazed passengers got off the car, fire broke out and the two cars were gutted. A probe is on.

