Telangana: Two commits suicide in separate incidents

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Sangareddy/Siddipet: Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts on Thursday.

A-30-year-old youth hanged self at his residence at Kanthareddy Colony in Zaheerabad town. The deceased was identified as Byagari Praveen. The reasons behind the motive are not yet ascertained. A case was registered by Zaheerabad town Police.

Meanwhile, a-53-year-old farmer hanged self at Japthi Singaipally village of Mulug Mandal in Siddipet district. The deceased was identified as Thodeti Pochaiah, who was founding hanging to a tree at his agriculture field. Mulug Police registered a case.

