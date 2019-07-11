Telangana: Two-day Assembly session from July 18

By | Published: 7:30 pm 7:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly will meet on July 18 and 19 for a special two-day session to consider and pass the New Municipal Act. No other business, such as Question Hour during the two day session.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the new Municipal Bill will be introduced on July 18 and the members will have the day to go through it. After deliberations the Act will be passed on July 19. The Legislative Council will meet only on July 19 to pass the Act.

The CMO said the new draft Municipal Act has been finalized and has been sent to the Law Department for vetting. After the Act is passed by the Legislature, elections to municipalities in the State are likely to be held during the first week of August.

