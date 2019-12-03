Telangana: Two dead in accident near Thimmajipet mandal

By | Published: 4:56 pm

Nagarkurnool: Two persons who were critically injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed a lorry from behind near Thimmajipet mandal headquarters on Monday evening died while undergoing treatment. It is believed that 15 passengers were travelling in the autorickshaw when the accident occured, resulting in serious injuries to 11, who were shifted to different hospitals for treatment.

All the victims are close relatives and residents of Tuvva Bada Thanda and Thummalakunta Thanda of Bajipur gram panchayat in Thimmajipet mandal. They had migrated to Hyderabad and were living in the city. They had come to attend a wedding at Thimmajipet and had taken the autorickshaw to drop them at Jadcherla, from where they could go to Hyderabad by bus.

Just as the autorickshaw reached Thimmajipet police station where a lorry was parked on the road, the three-wheeler rammed the lorry from behind at high speed. The impact of the collision was so severe that the passengers were tossed out on to the road.

Auto driver Suresh, Tapurya, Buji, Lakshmi, Anitha, Bujjali, Vaishnavi, Charan, Chintu, Jampa and Akash, who were seriously injured, were shifted to Badepally Government Hospital for treatment. Anitha, Tapurya, Vaishnavi and Suresh were shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, from where they were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Lalitha (18), one of the critically injured, died while undergoing treatment at Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. Lakshman (28), another critically injured person died while being shifted to Hyderabad from Mahabubnagar.

Patlavath Tarya and her husband Jambru, Lalitha’s parents, were inconsolable over the death of their daughter.

