Telangana: Two dead in Nalgonda district accident

By | Published: 9:46 am

Nalgonda: Two persons were killed when a saplings-laden lorry in which they were travelling turned turtle near Cheekati Gudem of Kattangur mandal in Nalgonda district on NH 65 on Saturday morning.

The mishap occurred when the Hyderabad-bound lorry from Rajahmundry turned turtle. The lorry was loaded with saplings of different plants for supply to a nursery in Hyderabad. Two persons who were sitting on the pots suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. The driver of the lorry escaped with injuries.

