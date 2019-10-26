Telangana: Two dead in Truck-Ambulance collision in Siddipet

By | Published: 10:45 am

Siddipet: Siddipet: Tragedy struck a family, which was taking a close relative’s dead body in an ambulance, met with an accident in the early hours of Saturday.

Two sisters, who were in the ambulance, were killed as the ambulance hit a DCM vehicle and turned turtle on Rajiv Rahadhari at Bakri Chepyala in Siddipet district. The deceased were identified as Kurrelli Sunitha (35), a resident of Gajwel town and her elder sister, Moku Rani (41) , a resident of Turkapally village of Shamirpet Mandal.

The dead body is being taken to a village near Siddiept from a hospital in Hyderabad. The private ambulance hit the DCM from the rear side while both were proceeding in the same direction.

The death was instant for both the siblings. The driver of the ambulance has also sustained injuries in the incident.

