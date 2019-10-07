Telangana: Two farmers electrocuted in Jagitial

By | Published: 11:22 am

Jagitial: Two farmers were electrocuted in Yendapalli of Velgatur mandal on Monday.

According to local people, Gurram Ajay Reddy and Musku Raji Reddy were electrocuted when they tried to switch-on agriculture pump set to supply water to standing crop.

A pall of gloom prevailed in the village with sudden death of two farmers.

