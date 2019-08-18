Telangana: Two injured, 2 cows die in lightning attack

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Mancherial/ Asifabad: Parts of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts received light to moderate rains on Sunday. A cow died after being struck by thunder bolt at Koutala mandal centre. A youngster sustained serious injury when the bolt hit him and his medical condition is learned to be critical. Some streams were flooded with rainwater, disrupting connectivity of few villages in the villages.

Mancherial district’s average rainfall was gauged to be 6.9 mm. Kannepalli and Kotapalli mandals topped with 11.6 and 11.4 mm of rainfall, respectively. Similarly, Bheemini mandal witnessed 11 mm of rainfall. Dandepalli, Tandur, Bellampalli, Chennur, Nennal, Jaipur, Bheemaram and Vemanapalli mandals recorded somewhere between 5 and 9 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Koutala, Sirpur (T), Bejjur, Penchikalpet, Dahegaon, Asifabad, Kerameri and Tiryani mandals had received moderate rains. Streams in Koutala, Bejjur, Penchikalpet and Dahegaon mandals were overflown, isolating interior habitations. Bridges were submerged and low-lying areas of Koutala mandal centre were inundated, forcing people to vacate their houses.

One Gorlapelli Rajeshwar was injured when lightning struck him while he was engaged in agriculture work at his farm at Marthadi village in Bejjur mandal. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kaghaznagar. His condition is stated to be serious. The cow belonging to Avula Gangaaiah died and the cotton crop in the area was also damaged due to the floods.

