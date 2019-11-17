Telangana: Two killed, five injured in two accidents

By | Published: 11:07 am

Mahabubnagar: Two persons including an infant died, and five others were seriously injured in two separate accidents on Sunday morning.

A 16 month old infant, Arya, died when the car the family was travelling in overturned near Bowenpally in Midjil mandal at around 2 am on Sunday. The infant’s mother Priyadarshini was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad with serious injuries.

In another incident, a car rammed a seven-seater auto carrying passengers near Pebbair bypass on Sunday morning.

One person died on the spot while another was critically injured. Two others were also seriously injured in the accident.

All the injured persons were shifted to Wanaparthy Government Hospital for treatment.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .