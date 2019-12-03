Telangana: Two killed, two injured in Suryapet accident

By | Published: 9:50 am

Suryapet: Two persons were died on the spot and another two injured in a road accident on National Highway 76 at Gumpula of Chivvemla mandal in the district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The killed in the accident were identified as Deshaboina Kiran(30) and Maddela Venkata Swamy (35).

The road mishap took place when a car bearing No. AP 16 DJ 9793, which was going towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad, hit the divider and turned turtle after one of its tyres burst. Two passengers died on the spot and another two persons were injured.

Chivvemla police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to area hospital at Suryapet for treatment. More details about the victims were yet to be known.

