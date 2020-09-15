Telangana: Two nonagenarians beat Covid-19

Lolam Narsubhai (94) and Komuroju Prameela (90) tested positive on August 29 when they underwent the test at Jaggasar PHC after they developed fever.

Jagitial: Two women, both above 90 years, living in the same house at Jaggasagar in Metpalli mandal, have won the battle against Covid-19.

Lolam Narsubhai (94) and Komuroju Prameela (90) tested positive on August 29 when they underwent the test at Jaggasar PHC after they developed fever.

They were prescribed medicines and asked to go into home quarantine. While Prameela tested negative on September 12, Narsubhai on September 13.

The two women, who run a small kirana shop in the village for a living, have been together for the past 60 years since they don’t have any relatives.

