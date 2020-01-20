Telangana: Two persons killed and three injured in road accident

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Nizamabad: Two women died and three others were injured in a road accident, when a truck hit their auto rickshaw on NH-44 at Argul village of Nizamabad district on Monday morning

The autorickshaw was coming from jakranpally to Armoor, and the truck hit It near Argul cross road on NH-44. In this incident Paidi Sattemma, Sundaramma died on the spot while Madavedi Sravanthi and his son Ashwik Kumar, Auto driver sustained injuries

Jakranpally Sub-inspector Ramu Naidu reached the spot and sent the dead bodies to the Armoor government hospital for postmortem. The injured persons were shifted to the Armoor hospital.

