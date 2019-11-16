Telangana: Two residential schools in each constituency, first in India

By | Published: 5:40 pm 5:41 pm

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday said that it was only Telangana government in the country which has set up two residential schools in each assembly constituency in the state.

Inaugurating 6th state level sports meeting of the students on the premises of BC residential schools at Nagarjuna Sagar, Sukhender Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on providing quality education to the poor students and set up residential schools on a large scale in this regard.

The Government residential schools offer education and facilities no less than the corporate schools. He pointed out that the students of SC, ST and BC were scoring well in all the examinations in the State. In addition to providing education, the State Government was encouraging the students to participate in extra curricular activities including games, he added.

He said that the a former student of residential school was selected for Indian Police Service and five got admission in MBBS course. He opined that Telangana state would achieve real development only when quality education was made accessible to all the students.

After setting up the residential schools, the dropout rate of tribal stidents in remote areas was also reduced significantly, he maintained.

He has also assured to use his office at the government for construction of permanent buildings for two residential schools in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency. Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, Secretary of Telangana BC Welfare Resisdential Educational Institutions Society Mallaiah Battu and others were present.

