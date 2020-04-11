Telangana: Two test positive for coronavirus in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:00 pm 12:29 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The district registered maiden cases of novel coronavirus with two suspects of Covid-19 testing positive for the acute respiratory disease on Saturday.

Reports reaching here suggest that two suspects who were at an isolation centre in Wankidi mandal centre were found to have infected by the virus. The suspects were sons of a Markaz returnee from Jainoor mandal. The district recorded two active positive cases of corona virus for the first time. The returnee, however, tested negative for the disease, said sources.

District authorities swung into action and began making efforts to contain the outbreak of the disease. It is learnt that Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha declared Jainoor mandal as a red zone for preventing the spread of the virus. The infected were shifted to Gandhi Hospital on Friday night. They were aged 14 and 21 years, respectively.

The development sent shockwaves among the public of the district, who were relieved a lot with the district had not seen positive cases till Friday. The news and message was widely circulated on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Meanwhile, two more suspects of Covid-19 tested positive for coronavirus in Nirmal district, resulting in the total standing at 17 till date. The suspects belonging to Nirmal town were identified to be participants of Markaz. The district saw 15 positive cases so far and two of them died while undergoing treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .