Telangana U-19 chess championship: Aditya, Nanditha bag top honours

Hyderabad: Aditya Varun Gampa and V Nanditha emerged boys and girls champions in the State under-19 chess championship held at Telangana State Chess Association on Monday.

Aditya scored six points from six rounds while Nanditha secured 3.5 points out of four rounds. The top four winners in boys and girls categories will represent the State in the national under-19 chess championship.

Winners

Boys: 1. Aditya Varun Gampa (6), 2. Hari Charan Sai Kauri (4.5), 3. K Sarath Chandra (4.5), 4. RS Sharan (4.5)

Girls: 1. V Nanditha (3.5), 2. Harini Narahari (3.5), 3. Bharathakoti Sneha (3), 4. Abhirami Madabushi (3).