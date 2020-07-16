Telangana: ULBs told to prioritse setting up SHE toilets

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: As part of its endeavour to provide quality and gender inclusive public sanitation services in all urban areas, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department asked all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to prioritise setting up exclusive toilets ‘SHE toilets’ to cater to the specific needs of women, girls and transgender community members.

According to Municipal Administration Director N Satyanarayana, it was observed that there are several locations where construction of permanent toilets may not be feasible due to constraints of space, demand limited to a specific time of a day, public sentiment against having a permanent toilet etc.

Mobile toilets are a suitable option for such contexts and can be easily implemented in a short duration of time. Locations where mobile SHE toilets will be useful include marketplaces, street vending zones, construction sites, parks, tourist places, bus depots, temples etc.

In a circular issued to all the Municipal Commissioners, Satyanarayana said the State government had made significant progress in urban sanitation by enhancing access to the individual household latrines (IHHL) and community toilets due to which ULBs have achieved open defecation-free (ODF) status.

Instructions were also issued to all the Municipal Commissioners to complete construction of required number of public toilets by August 15. In compliance with the instructions of Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao during a review meeting a few days ago, mobile toilets could easily be implemented in short duration as was done in Kosgi Municipality in Narayanpet district recently.

It was emphasised that setting up of SHE toilets would become priority of ULBs. A draft template on case studies on refurbishing and up-cycling buses as mobile SHE general toilets was communicated to the Commissioners with design features, operations and maintenance standards and models along with the cost.

An attempt must be made to make toilets accessible by the specially-abled with a ramp, wheelchair, entrance door, railings, fittings inside toilet and braille signage.

