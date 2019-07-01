Telangana: Undeterred forest officials plant saplings in Sarsala

By | Published: 10:34 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Amidst tight security cover, around 300 personnel of the Forest Department planted saplings under the Haritha Haram initiative at the degraded land near Kotha Sarsala village in Kagaznagar mandal on Monday.

The plantation drive was taken up a day after tribals led by Koneru Krishna Rao, brother of Sirpur (T) legislator Koneru Konappa, attacked a Forest Department team, leading to Forest Range Officer Ch Anitha suffering serious injuries.

Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) M Raja Ramana Reddy said officials of the department, accompanied by a large contingent of police force, reached the spot at 10 am and planted saplings on 20 hectares as part of the compensatory afforestation for Kaleshwaram project on the outskirts of the village. Nearly 7,000 saplings of neem, Holoptelea integrifolia, (nemalinara), sacred fig and silk cotton were planted till evening, and the target is 22,000, he said.

Forest officials of various ranks belonging to several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district participated in the drive. District Forest Officer L Ranjith Naik, his counterparts from Mancherial and Peddapalli, and FDO Raja Ramana Reddy, besides several Forest Range Officers and Section Officers, were present.

Following the Sunday controversy, Krishna Rao resigned from his post of ZP vice-chairman-elect and was arrested for his role in the attack. His supporter, Burra Pocham, and 12 others were also detained for their involvement in the attack. Meanwhile, Adilabad district Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar and Warangal CF Akbar visited the field to enquire about the incident. It is learned that they expressed shock over the incident and concern for the safety of forest officials working in the district.

IG camps in Kagaznagar

The Warangal Range Inspector General Y Nagireddy, Superintendent of Nirmal C Shashidhar Raju and his counterpart from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district M Malla Reddy were camping in Kagaznagar to monitor the law and order situation of the region following the assault. Many companies of armed forces were deployed across the town and some rural parts to prevent any untoward incident.

Accused sent to judicial remand

In a related development, Asifabad DSP Satyanaraya was assigned as Investigating Officer to probe the Sarsala incident. Krishna Rao and others were produced before a court in Sirpur (T) town at midnight on Sunday and were sent to judicial remand. They were housed in the Adilabad district headquarters jail. They have been booked under various Sections of the IPC including attempt to murder.

Injured woman forest officer fears for her life

Hyderabad: Chole Anitha, the Forest Range Officer (FRO), who was brutally beaten up in Sarsala village by a mob led by TRS leader Koneru Krishna Rao — brother of Sirpur (T) legislator Koneru Konappa — said on Monday she faces threat to her life from political leaders in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district.

“Once I am better and get back to work, I will be targeted and my life is under threat now. I want the government to give me a guarantee of my safety as I will be targeted by these politicians,” she told reporters at KIMS hospital where she is recovering from injuries she suffered in the mob attack.

She did not express much faith in the arrest of Koneru Krishna Rao and 13 others by the district police, saying, “They will be out soon and they will take revenge”. “I have been working there for a year now and it is common for these politicians to instigate people from different villages to attack us. They do this all the time and there are several instances of such pre-planned attacks on us,” she said.

Anitha said she joined the Forest Department to serve the State and people. “I never expected that this will mean getting beaten up. Krishna led the attack and first started beating with a stick and then the rest of the mob followed. They beat me up and other women officers too. I was pleading with them not to hit anyone and tried to talk to them, but they did not listen. They surrounded our staff and without even considering that they were women, beat them up mercilessly,” she said.“No other woman officer should face my fate,” she added.

Anitha suffered a fracture on her right hand and received several blows from the sticks wielded by the mob on the rest of her body. She also said four days before they went to take up the tree plantation on the 20-hectare forest plot at Sarsala, they held a meeting with all the villagers to explain them about the compensatory afforestation for the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. “Not a single villager raised any objection that day. But yesterday (Sunday), the MLA’s brother instigated the mob to attack, making it appear as if the village was against tree plantation,” she said.

NGOs urge govt to protect forest officials

Hyderabad: Several non-governmental organisations involved in nature and wildlife conservation came together on Monday and urged the State government to condemn Sunday’s attack on Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha at Sasarla village.

In a joint statement, People of Animals, Friends of Snakes Society, Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, Deccan Birders and Wildlife Conservation Society-India, said forest staff at the ground level are “abused, harassed and bullied on a regular basis by local politicians and district administrations. In emergency situations like the one at Sarsala on Sunday, when police assistance is required the most, they seldom respond, and when they do, it is inadequate and very passive”.

They urged the government to provide adequate police protection to forest staff as well as provide them with weapons for self-defence and training in use of crowd control along with giving them protective gear such as safety helmets and vests.

The NGOs also asked the government to clarify its stand on ‘Podu’ lands being given to villagers. The government cannot give away any land (post 2005) to tribal inhabitants as it is inconsistent with the Forest Rights Act of 2005. It is also in contravention of Supreme Court orders on this subject. As for non-tribal claimants of forest land, for any such claim to be considered, their families should be in possession of the land prior to 1930 as per the Forest Rights Act, they said.

Among their other suggestions to the government was setting up of a grievance redressal mechanism to help forest officials facing abuse and hurdles from local politicians and district administrations, and stringent action against Revenue Department officials wrongly assigning forest land to local people for cultivation.

‘Book accused under PD Act’

Hyderabad: Telangana United Foresters Federation (TUFF), comprising service associations of Forest Department officials, on Monday demanded that the government enforce PD Act against all those arrested in Sunday’s attack on Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha in Sarsala village of Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad district.

The Indian Forest Service Officers Association on Sunday itself demanded strict action against the culprits. TUFF representatives, who met S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, submitted a memorandum to this effect. In the memorandum addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, they said “these goons have the support and backing” of MLA Koneru Konappa. The Federation also demanded that the State government declare that any encroachment of forest land after 2005 would not be regularised.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at the Secretariat, District Forest Officer Venkateshwar Reddy said TUFF strongly condemned the attack on Anitha. “The attackers wanted to kill her and the mob was led by MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna. Forest Department officials are not being provided any protection while discharging their duties and we urge the Chief Minister to ensure that we be given the protection we need,” he said. “Just a simple arrest is not enough,” he said, adding, “TUFF demands that everyone involved in Sunday’s attack be booked under the PD Act”.

The Federation also demanded that fast-track courts be set up to take up forest offences because in the normal course, punishing offenders by the judiciary was taking a long time. Venkateshwar Reddy said all Forest Department officials and staff were committed to protecting forests and increasing tree cover in the State. “The plantation work on Sunday was part of Telanganaku Haritha Haram, the prestigious project launched by the Chief Minister. He time and again made it clear that encroachments will not be tolerated and serious action will be taken against persons damaging the forests,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, representatives of State Forest Service Association, Forest Range Officers’ Association, Junior Forest Officers’ Association, TNGO’s Forest Forum and others, along with senior IFS officers, met at Aranya Bhavan, the Forest Department headquarters here, to discuss Sunday’s incident and the way forward. TUFF members said at the meeting that repeated interference from politicians was putting severe hurdles in discharge of their duties and also posing a threat to their safety and security while on field.

In the evening, TUFF members who gathered in large numbers at Aranya Bhavan, wanted to take out a rally to the Secretariat where they would submit the memorandum at the Chief Minister’s Office. But, in view of police restrictions, they refrained from doing so and were urged by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) PK Jha to send a delegation to submit the memorandum.

Farmers hail Krishna

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Farmers performed Palabhishekam (cleansing with milk) to a flexi poster of Kumram Bheem-Asifabad Zilla Parishad vice-chairman-elect Koneru Krishna Rao in Penchikalpet mandal headquarters on Monday, hailing him for fighting for farmers.

Krishna Rao was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman Forest Range Officer when she and her team were trying to take up plantation on a piece of land at Sarsala village of Kaghaznagar mandal on Sunday.

The farmers of Sarsala and other villages arrived at the Penchikalpet mandal centre and took part in the event. They said Krishna Rao came to their rescue by opposing the Forest Department authorities from forcibly using the land for afforestation. They termed him as a saviour and criticised the officials for harassing them in the guise of protecting forest cover.

Assault on public servants unfair: Indrakaran

Adilabad: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy said on Monday it was unfair to assault public servants.

Both public representatives and officials were wheels of democracy, he said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed office of the Mandal Parishad Development Officer in Utnoor mandal centre.

Indrakaran said the government took serious note of attacks on public servants. Protection of forest cover is the purview of the Union government. Therefore, authorities were discharging duties as per instructions of the Centre. “Forest conservation is everyone’s responsibility. Everybody must take part in increasing green cover by planting saplings in July and August, failing which the farming would sector face crisis,” he cautioned.

The Minister said global warming would also rise due to the decline in forest cover, besides resulting in reduction of rainfall. “Certain cities are forced to create oxygen parks following rise in carbon dioxide levels, which is usually absorbed by trees. We should not experience the situation. So, protection of environment is the need of the hour,” he said.

Indrakaran said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the growth of tribals. “He is solving all problems soon after they are brought to his notice. Mortality rate of aboriginal tribals was reduced ever since TRS formed government. Special measures were taken to provide better medical services to the ethnic tribes,” he said.

TS’ encroached forest land equal to over 36,000 stadia

Hyderabad: As much as 2,94,693 hectares, or a whopping 10.954 per cent of Telangana’s total forest area of 26,90,370 HA, is under the grip of encroachers. To put this massive scale of encroachment into perspective, as many as 36,381 stadia the size of Lal Bahadur Stadium in the city can be fit into the encroached forest area. Or the encroached forest land can accommodate 4.5 cities of the size of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

A study of forest land encroachment data in Telangana shows decades of neglect to forest protection. For instance, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district, the site of Sunday’s attack on Forest Department staff by a mob led by MLA Koneru Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna Rao, has 34.977HA of forest area (14.461 per cent) under encroachments of its total forest area of 2,42,017 hectares.

The absolutely worst case crown is easily claimed by Warangal Rural district with a whopping 85.151 per cent. Of the district’s total forest area of 16,359 HA, as much as 13,930 HA is under illegal occupation, according to Forest Department data.

Among the many challenges faced by foresters in protecting forest land is pressure from politicians, with attacks like the one on Sunday on Forest Range Officer Chole Anitha in Sarsala village of Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district.

Incidentally, Hyderabad district with 143 hectares of forest area, also has encroachments, albeit on just one hectare.

—- BALU PULIPAKA

