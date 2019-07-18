Telangana Universities recruitment to get delayed again

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The wait for recruitment notifications for teacher posts in State universities could get longer. The administrations of universities are unlikely to commence the recruitment as the tenure of present Vice-Chancellors of seven State universities is about to conclude on July 24.

A total 1,061 teacher posts were sanctioned by the State government in Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad in 2017. Of the total posts, 415 posts were allotted to Osmania University which was highest among all the State universities.

An outgoing Vice-Chancellor said the university has sent roster points to the State government for approval. “Recruitment notifications will not be issued in my tenure as only couple of days is left for me to demit the office,” he said. Even as the State government has initiated the process for appointment of Vice-Chancellors to nine State universities, issuance of recruitment notifications might take time as the VCs need to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, the recruitment process was delayed due to reservation policy issue. As per directions of the Allahabad High Court, the UGC had directed all higher educational institutions to take department or subject as unit instead of university or college while providing reservation for SC/ST or OBCs in recruitment process. This was opposed by several teacher aspirants stating that it would deprive them of the posts.

The UGC recently issued orders restoring the earlier reservation policy where university or college would be taken into consideration in the recruitment. This was done after the Central government passed an ordinance restoring earlier reservation rule.

A senior official of OU said there were some issues pertaining to posts and roster points. “The notifications will not be issued in the present Vice-Chancellor tenure,” official said.

The delay in recruitment could take a toll on the grants that universities receive from the UGC. In June, the UGC had directed all the higher educational institutions to complete the process within six months or face the risk of the grants being withheld.

