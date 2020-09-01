Telangana University degree final year exams from Sept 15th

Principals told to prepare arrangements for exams according to Covid-19 norms

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana University will be conducting degree final year exams from 15th September to 30th September according to the UGC guidelines and Supreme Court verdict, said TU registrar Prof Naseem.

On Tuesday, newly appointed Controller of Examinations Dr Patha Nagaraju conducted video conference with degree college principals through zoom application, in which TU Registrar Prof Naseem attended as chief guest to this conference.

At the occasion, the Registrar said that according to the UGC guidelines conducting degree sixth-semester examinations from this month 15.

She said that apex court orders, Telangana State Council of Higher Education released the orders to conduct examinations, by seeing it all the degree college principles prepare the arrangements for exams according to the Covid-19 norms. The Registrar said that principals should prepare the students mentally to write examinations.

Prof Naseem said that in TU area conducting exams in 35 examination centers, first conduct theory examinations and later conduct practical exams, decreased the examination time from three hours to two hours and conduct examinations in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm. If final year students having any backlogs, they should be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12 pm.

She appealed principals to and chief examiners that they should take precautions to keep social distance, wear masks and perform sanitisation near surrounding areas; they should create awareness on examinations to the students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .