Telangana University non-teaching staff stage protest

Published: 9:22 pm

Nizamabad: Demanding implementation of GONo-14, providing equal wages to equal work and sanctioning of regular non-teaching posts, Telangana University outsourcing union staged a protest at TU main campus, Dichpally south campus Bhiknoor and B Ed college Sarangapoor.

Employees also boycotted duties by closing hostels and staged protest in-front of main campus. IFTU leaders lB Ravi, Suresh, Bikoji, Sudheer, Mounik, Madhulika, Jyothi, Suresh Reddy and others were present.

