Telangana University to commence academic year from Sept 1

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Nizamabad: The academic year for 2020-21 will commence from September 1 in Telangana University and the teaching staff should prepare syllabus for different types of courses, the university Registrar Prof Naseem said here on Saturday.

She said TU region university colleges, affiliated, aided, private colleges should follow the Covid-19 norms for 3rd, 5th, 7th and 8th semesters for graduation and Post-graduation courses.

The Registrar informed that in these semesters classes must be conducted through an online system and asked the college principals to procure the required technical system to commence online classes and academic staff should be ready with required syllabus to teach online classes.

DOST admissions

The Registrar informed that Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released bucket system guidelines for Dost degree admissions and classified them in to different types by seeing types of course and CBCS syllabus. Prof. Naseem said that applicants should choose BA, B.Com and B.Sc. courses in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Urdu medium and allotted 60 seats to each class. When students choose the course, they also choose optionals for A,B,C,D groups; various degree colleges principles will follow the norms of four types of the bucket system guidelines while admissions.

