Telangana University to conduct placement drive on February 26

Published: 9:48 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana University placement cell is conducting campus recruitment for its final year students on 26th February at 9.30 am in TU Law College campus.

The final year students of Telangana University campus and its allied colleges are eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

TU college principle C H Aarathi said reputed educational institution Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions conducting this placement drive in campus, adding that final year students studying linguistics, arts, science and social sciences students could utilise the opportunity.

