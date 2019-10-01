Telangana: Upset over second child being a girl, man drowns infant

By | Published: 1:39 pm

Cherla: Annoyed over the second child being a girl, a labourer drowned the one month old girl in a water tank on Monday. This gut wrenching incident was reported from Regubta village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday, police said.

The man, Adapa Surya Teja, was nabbed by locality people and handed over to police, after his distraught wife sought help from neighbours when she learnt that her husband browned their baby.

Teja, who works as a casual labourer married Akhila after falling in love with her a couple of years ago and they had a girl child a year ago.

Akhila conceived for the second time and gave birth to a girl a month ago and an upset Teja was said have quarreled with his wife for giving birth to a girl for the second time. On Monday morning after she woke up Akhila could not find the infant by her side in the bed.

Suspecting something was wrong she questioned Teja who at first feigned ignorance later confessed that he had drowned the child in the concrete water tank at their house. Alarmed Akhila alerted the neighbours who found the child dead in the tank informed the police.

The villagers have then got hold of Teja and tied him to a tree. Cherla CI Satyanarayana and staff visited the village and taken the accused into their custody, booked a case against him. The infant was taken to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy.

