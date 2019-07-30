Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation gets Convener

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Senior Urdu Journalist Mohd Mubasiruddin Khurram (Siasat) has been appointed as Convenor Hyderabad District Unit of Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) and Mohd Shamsuddin Feroz (4tv) and Mohd Abdul Mohsin (BBN News) will be the Co-Conveners of the Hyderabad District unit of TUWJF with immediate effect.

The decision of the appointments has been taken in a meeting of the TUWJF held here.

