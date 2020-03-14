Telangana: Cabinet meet called to decide anti-Coronavirus measures

By | Published: 2:04 pm 3:43 pm

Hyderabad: With the second case of Corona virus (COVID-19) reported in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to convene an urgent Cabinet meeting on Saturday evening to initiate preventive measures to curtail spread of the disease. He held a high-level meeting with the Health department officials to examine precautionary measures being taken across the world and replicate them to give confidence to people in the State.

The Chief Minister told the State Assembly on Saturday that the State government was fully prepared to tackle the situation and has been making necessary arrangements for the past 11 days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported. He asserted that the State government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the State. He urged people not to panic as the State government was taking all preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“Some States like Delhi and Karnataka have already initiated measures such as temporary shutdown of crowded places like cinema halls, malls and educational institutions to contain the spread of the virus. A Cabinet meeting is being convened this evening to finalise a course of action in this regard,” he said.

A team of 200 medical staff was kept on duty at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport along with the Central government teams for round-the-clock monitoring of arrival of people with history of foreign travel. “If any suspected cases are found, they are being immediately quarantined. We have already prepared isolated locations like Dhoolapally Forest Academy and Haritha Resorts at Vikarabad among others to keep the suspected cases, while we established isolated wards in several government and private hospitals to treat positive cases of the virus,” he said.

