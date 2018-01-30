Telangana urges Centre to procurement cap for red gram

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Bumper yield of red gram sown during Kharif 2017 has resulted in a problem of plenty, and procurement of the produce has become a major issue. For the first time, the Agriculture Department has estimated that red gram produce in the State would be around 2.84 lakh metric tonne from 2.95 lakh hectares.

With the Centre not heeding to the State government’s repeated pleas to increase procurement cap from 53,600 metric tonne to 1.5 lakh metric tonne, besides extending the procurement period till March end, Agriculture Secretary C Partha Sarathi is flying to New Delhi on Tuesday to take up the issue with the Union Agriculture Secretary.

The State government had sent a second advance estimations of red gram produce to the Central government for procurement, but it had accorded sanction for procurement of only 53,600 under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 per quintal. With the huge increase in cultivation of red gram in the State and the resultant bumper crop, middle-men have brought down the price to Rs 4,000 – Rs 4,500 per quintal in the private markets which is well below the MSP.

Consequently, the farmers are queueing up in front of procurement centres to sell their produce. The State government has opened 108 procurement centres in all the red gram growing districts for the benefit of farmers. Till Monday, the State government had procured 70,000 metric tonne of red gram through various State level agencies, which is higher than the Central cap on procurement.

“We have already crossed the Central government cap on procurement of red gram, but the farmers continue to approach procurement centres to sell their yield due to low market price. The awareness levels among farmers on market dynamics has also increased and they want to sell their produce only to government agencies now,” Partha Sarathi told ‘Telangana Today’.

Agencies such as National Agriculture Cooperative Federation of India (NAFED) is also having huge stocks of red gram, he said, adding that according to data available with the Agriculture Department, NAFED already had around 7.5 lakh metric tonne of red gram stocks and are not coming forward to purchase more this year.

Agriculture Department is facing pressure from the farming community to accept red gram under MSP due to the huge difference between market price and MSP.