Telangana urges Centre to sanction 4,000 km roads

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government sought an increase in roads sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from 2,427.5 km to at least 4,000 km under Phase-3 for 2019-20.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao submitted a representation to the Central government team in Hyderabad on Friday and urged them to ensure that it bears 90 per cent of expenditure.

At a regional training and review meeting convened by the Union Ministry of Rural Development on PMGSY and eMarg, Dayakar Rao requested the Central team, led by Union Rural Development Additional Secretary Alka Upadhyay, to give priority to Telangana in sanction of roads. He said Telangana region lost an opportunity of having blacktop roads in 534 villages of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 2007 due to technical errors committed by the then government, which needed to be rectified.

The Minister pointed out that the Union government identified erstwhile nine districts in Telangana region of undivided Andhra Pradesh as backward districts and was funding several road development works under the Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) with the Centre’s share being 90 per cent and the State government’s share 10 per cent.

He urged the Central government to extend similar funding for the erstwhile nine districts, which were now divided into 32 districts, for taking up road development under PMGSY Phase-3. He said these issues were taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their recent meeting.

