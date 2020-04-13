Telangana: Vaccination to children at PHCs every Wednesday

By | Published: 3:57 pm 4:00 pm

Hyderabad: Parents looking to immunise their children at Government facilities can now visit the nearest Primary Health Care (PHC) facility on Wednesdays for vaccination. To avail the facility, parents need to carry their MCH card or immunisation card of the child.

The State government will also provide the vaccination facility on all Saturdays from next week, Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Twitter on Monday.

Parents who have doubts on the immunisation schedule can contact the local District Medical and Officer or call 104 to seek assistance.

Mothers who delivered in private health care establishments in the State can follow the immunisation schedule provided by the private hospital or personal doctor.

