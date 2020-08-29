Telangana varsities may hold UG, PG exams around Sept 15

Exams may be completed by end of the month to meet the deadline set by UGC

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: With the Supreme Court on Friday upholding the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision to hold the final-year UG, PG exams, the State universities are gearing up to conduct the examinations.

The examinations for the final-year final semester students of various UG and PG courses are being planned around September 15 and they are likely to be completed by end of September, a deadline set by the UGC.

“To start with, regular exams for final-year final semester students of all professional and conventional courses are being planned around September 15. Later in October, examinations will be conducted for students who have backlogs in previous semesters,” said a senior official of Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

State universities including Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will issue a notification detailing the examination schedule in next two to three days. And, the JNTU-H is scheduling the exams for BTech final year students from September 16.

The varsity has already asked principals of constituent and affiliated colleges to take location preferences from students for appearing for the final-year examinations. The students were asked to chose a place where at least one JNTU-H affiliated engineering/pharmacy college is located. They were also given an option to write the exam at their parent college and such candidates need to give their preferences.

“For about 25,000 BTech final-year final semester students, the exams are being scheduled from September 16 and exams for final-year BPharmacy students will be held later. We will also hold exams for students who have backlogs. A time-table will be issued in couple of days,” a JNTU-H senior official said.

As decided earlier, the examinations will be conducted for two hours instead of three hours, and the JNTU-H has done away with the part-A in the exam.

To compensate for the reduction in the time duration of the examination, the universities will give more choices among the questions. Accordingly, the JNTU-H has changed the question paper pattern to five out of eight questions. These questions will be moderated in a way that students can answer each question within 20 minutes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .