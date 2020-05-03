Telangana varsities plan to reduce exam time

By | Published: 12:11 am 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Universities in the State are mulling over reducing the examination duration for the upcoming undergraduate and postgraduate exams. Presently, the examinations for major papers are conducted for three hours and the exam duration is likely to be cut short.

Given the prevailing situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the move may help in conducting exams in multiple shifts and also help to maintain social distancing at the centres.

In a recently issued guidelines the University Grants Commission (UGC), in fact, said the universities may adopt efficient and innovative modes of examinations by reducing the time from three hours to two hours assigned to each examination.

If the need arises, without compromising the quality, the examination process may be completed in multiple shifts and, at the same time, sanctity to evaluate the performance of a student is also maintained, it said.

During a video conference convened by authorities of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) with registrars of the State universities on Saturday, the officials discussed at length about UGC guidelines particularly on the exam schedule, pattern and duration

The universities are contemplating to conduct examinations for the final year students of both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes first and later for other year students. If the lockdown is lifted in May, these exams are being planned at the end of June or in the first week of July.

“There is a plan to hold exams for the outgoing students first as they will be appearing for the various entrance exams. As per preliminary discussions, exams are planned at the end of June or in the first week of July. But this will entirely depend on the ongoing lockdown,” a senior official said.

During the video conference, the universities officials were asked to come up with a proposal over the conduct of examination, duration and pattern and submit the same to the TSCHE.

“The university will be holding a meeting on Monday or Tuesday with deans and principals for chalking out a plan for the conduct of examinations. As asked by the TSCHE, we will submit the proposal next week,” a university official said.

