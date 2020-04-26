Telangana varsities to go offline after lockdown

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: State universities are contemplating conduct of practical classes, informal interactive sessions and offline classes for the students once the lockdown is lifted.

The Osmania University (OU) intends to hold practical classes and informal interactive sessions while the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) could opt for conduct of traditional classes.

Though the universities are presently conducting online classes, there has been a demand from the student community for offline classes for a few weeks after the lockdown ends.

Recently, some engineering students of an OU affiliated college in an email gave feedback to Governor and Chancellor of OU, Tamilisai Soundararajan stating that the intention of conducting online classes was not serving the purpose for them. They wanted at least 20 days of traditional classroom teaching before the conduct of any exam once the colleges reopen on lifting of lockdown.

Another reason for the demand for traditional classes is that online classes were marred by factors like internet connectivity, data packs and external disturbances.

“Several students from remote areas are facing internet connectivity issue, and data packs to connect to online classes. In some cases, the online classes are being disturbed by people around the student. We are sharing study material from SWAYAM, NPTEL and other platforms besides PPTs through the WhatsApp groups,” said OU professor on the condition of anonymity.

OU senior official said the university plans to conduct informal interactive sessions with students for a week after the lockdown is lifted.

“Students can clear their doubts in these informal interactive sessions. But practical classes will be held wherever it is required. The examinations will be conducted after two weeks into the end of lockdown,” a senior official said.

According to JNTU-H sources, as many as 205 professional colleges out of 261 have begun online classes and 70 per cent to 80 per cent students were participating in them.

“The university is contemplating conduct of offline classes for a week or 10 days once the lockdown is lifted,” JNTU-H sources said.

