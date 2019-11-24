Telangana: Vehicle in Errabelli’s convoy overturns, two killed

By | Published: 10:15 am

Jangaon: As a vehicle in the convoy of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development overturned on the outskirts of Cheetur village in Lingala Ganapuram mandal on Saturday night around 11.30 pm, driver of the vehicle and Minister’s social media incharge died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Parthasarathi (40) and Tangellapalli Poornender (27), social media incharge. Three others- Minister’s PA Shiva, personal security officer Naresh and attender Tata Rao- sustained injuries. While the Shiva and Naresh are undergoing treatment at Jangaon area hospital, Tata Rao was shifted to Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad.

According to the sources, the incident happened, when the minister was going to Palakurthy from Hyderabad. While the minister was in first car, the victims were in the second car.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .