Telangana: Veteran journalist Sunkanna passes away

By | Published: 12:12 am

Jogulamba Gadwal: Sunkanna (68), one of the senior-most Journalists from Nadigadda in Jogulamba Gadwal district, died after suffering from ill-health for the past couple of weeks at his residence in Gadwal town on Wednesday.

Sunkanna, who has worked as a Journalist for more than 3 decades in leading Telugu newspapers including Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and Namasthe Telangana, has been known for enlightening the people of Palamuru region against the faction politics which used to be prevalent in the region at the time.

He has written extensively on Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) Nettempadu and Jurala projects during his tenure.

“Any issue it may be at any corner of Nadigadda, Sunkanna used to highlight the issue fearlessly and used to put the issue in the public domain,” said Balaswamy, senior Journalist from Wanaparthy, who was one of the admirers of Sunkanna, speaking with Telangana Today.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy and Alampur MLA VM Abraham offered their condolences to the bereaved family and have remembered the selfless services of an honest Journalist like Sunkanna, who has led a simple life till his end.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter