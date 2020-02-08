Telangana Victim Compensation Scheme to the aid of 27 victims

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Twenty-seven people, including victims of acid attacks and sexual assault, got compensation under the Telangana Victim Compensation Scheme (TVCS) since 2016. Of the 27, half a dozen acid attack victims and nine victims of sexually assault got the compensation from the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA). The scheme was also extended to a few families who lost their breadwinner to murders.

Altogether, a sum of Rs 46.50 lakh was disbursed as compensation, ranging from sums of Rs 25,000 to Rs 3 lakh, from 2016 to 2019. Nine persons from Mahbubnagar district, five from Adilabad, four each from Ranga Reddy and Nizamabad, and two from Khammam were covered under the scheme, according to TSLSA member-secretary GV Subrahmanyam.

Three more persons referred by the City Civil Court, Hyderabad also got the compensation. TSLSA officials said the compensation was paid only after recommended by the court concerned under Section 357 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The court recommends for payment of compensation in the final judgment delivered by it after punishing the accused involved in the case. It then refers the matter to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) which, in turn, consults the TSLSA.

In one of the judgments delivered in October 2019, the special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act held 62-year-old Munigala Surendar guilty under the provisions of POCSO Act and under Section 376AB of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

As the accused was convicted for the offence punishable under Section 376 AB of IPC for committing rape, the court opined that the victim should be compensated for the trauma she went through, both physically and mentally, and referred the matter to the DLSA with a request to decide the quantum of compensation to be awarded to the victim and refer the matter to District Collector for awarding the compensation at the earliest.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .