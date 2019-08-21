Telangana villages told to make water management plans

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Karimnagar: Jal Shakti Abhiyan nodal officer Satinder Pal Singh emphasised the need to save water besides protecting rainwater for future generations.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said water conservation and management was the main concept of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The Union government had launched the programme on July 1 by identifying 1,600 water scarcity blocks across the country. In Karimnagar, five blocks — Ganneruvaram, Chigurumamidi, Ramadugu, Gangadhara and Choppadandi — have been identified.

As part of the programme, the team visited villages and educated the people about protection and conservation of rainwater, soak pits, construction of check dams, farm ponds and recharge of borewells.

Asking the people to prepare water management plans and implement them in every village, he wanted them to arrange soak pits in every house and school and recharge borewells.

He advised farmers to adopt crop shifting pattern to save water. The officials have fixed a target to arrange 50 soak pits, 10 farm ponds and plant 20,000 saplings in every village by September 15.