Telangana: Vinod Kumar presses for separate rail budget from next fiscal

Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: After the Centre meted out a raw deal to Telangana in the latest Union Budget, former MP B Vinod Kumar urged Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to present a separate Railway Budget from the next fiscal.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre reduced Railways to just another government department as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not whisper a line about the railways in her budget, except for Metro and bullet trains which do not cater to the needs of the middle-class.

In a letter written to Goyal, Vinod Kumar said when the Centre merged the Railway Budget with the Union Budget, he expected it to end discrimination in allocation of new lines and projects. “But after seeing the Finance Minister’s budget speech, I have no doubt in saying this government reduced the Railways into just another government department. It is very unfortunate that even 24 hours after presenting the Railway Budget in the House, neither people of this country nor the officials are aware of the allocations in their respective zones and divisions,” he said.

The former Parliament member recalled that when the Railway Budget was presented separately, people waited to learn about the introduction of new trains in their areas, allocation of new railway lines and ongoing projects, new survey proposals and other developments. “That process used to build confidence among them about the governments. I have no doubt that the Union Finance Minister’s speech has not addressed the common man’s aspirations,” he said.

