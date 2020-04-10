Telangana Wakf Board allocates Rs 2 crore for relief material

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board is allocating Rs 2 crore for providing relief material to the needy people in view of the lockdown in the State. The Board chairman, Mohammed Saleem, said an emergency meeting was held at the board office on Thursday and the members cleared the proposal placed before it. The ration kits will be distributed to the needy persons in view of the lockdown.

“Our aim is to reach out to the needy persons and provide them with the essential commodities. Several middle class families are also in distress and we are planning to reach them,” Saleem said. He said the distribution will start once the tenders are finalised and commodities packed.

