Telangana Wakf Board chairman accepts Green India challenge

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Chairman of Telangana State Wakf Board, Mohammed Saleem accepted the Green India Challenge from Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and planted saplings at TS Haj House on Tuesday.

The Wakf Board Chairman along with Raghav, co-founder, Green India Challenge Plantation Programme and Khaja Quayyum Anwar, Editor, T-News (Urdu) and co-ordinator of this programme planted the saplings.

The ‘Green India Challenge Plantation’ programme was started by J Santosh Kumar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, TRS recently. On the occasion, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, MLA Nampally and other officials of the TS Wakf Board were present.

