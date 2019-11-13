Telangana Wakf Board forms new committees

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board held its general body meeting to decide and accord permission for forming committees for mosques, shrines and wakf properties in the State. Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board chaired the meeting which was attended by various members of the Board. During the meeting, permission was accorded after discussion to few committees to manage the wakf institutions and few committees of mosques were also constituted by the board.

Mohd Saleem told Telangana Today that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao released funds for the TS Wakf Board to take up welfare activities. “We are taking all steps to increase the revenue of the Board and protect the wakf properties,” he said. The board meeting was attended by Syed Shah Akber Nizamuddin Hussaini, Zaker Hussain Javed, Dr Sofia Begum, Advocate Abdul Waheed and Malik Mohtashim.

