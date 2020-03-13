Telangana Wakf Board official caught taking bribe

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Mohammed Azher Khan, a junior assistant working in the Telangana State Wakf Board office in Haj House in Nampally, was caught red-handed on Thursday afternoon when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 4,000 from one Syed Moinuddin of Old Malakpet.

Khan demanded the bribe for furnishing information to Moinuddin under RTI Act. ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the possession of Khan as his hands proved positive in the chemical test.

Officials produced Khan before the special court for ACB cases after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

