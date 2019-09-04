Telangana Wakf Board released Rs 19.55 lakh for Muharram grant

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board released Rs 19.55 lakh for different Ashoorkhanas and other holy places towards Muharram grant.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohd Saleem, who visited Bibi ka Alawa, said the board was taking all steps to ensure proper arrangements for Muharram. He said it held a meeting with the management of various Aashoorkhanas in the city and the outskirts.

Similarly, the board took up various issues plaguing the holy places with various government agencies, including GHMC, HMWS&SB. Saleem offered ‘dhatti’ to Bibi ka Alam. He also went around the Alawa and inspected the arrangements. Officials of the board, including Chief Executive Officer Abdul Hameed, accompanied him during the visit.