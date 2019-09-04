Telangana Wakf Board released Rs 19.55 lakh for Muharram grant

he board was taking all steps to ensure proper arrangements for Muharram.

By Author  |  Published: 5th Sep 2019  12:03 am
Muharram grant
Mohd Saleem, Chairman Telangana State Wakf Board along with the officials visited the Bibi Ka Alawa on Wednesday and offered dhatti.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board released Rs 19.55 lakh for different Ashoorkhanas and other holy places towards Muharram grant.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohd Saleem, who visited Bibi ka Alawa, said the board was taking all steps to ensure proper arrangements for Muharram. He said it held a meeting with the management of various Aashoorkhanas in the city and the outskirts.

Similarly, the board took up various issues plaguing the holy places with various government agencies, including GHMC, HMWS&SB. Saleem offered ‘dhatti’ to Bibi ka Alam. He also went around the Alawa and inspected the arrangements. Officials of the board, including Chief Executive Officer Abdul Hameed, accompanied him during the visit.