Telangana Wakf Board sponsors skill training of 26 students

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board has sponsored the skill development programme of 26 candidates from across the State at Centurion University of Technology and Management in Odisha. This is the first of its kind of initiative taken up by any Wakf board in the country.

The students would get skill training in various trades at the university.

Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board, said the students were selected from across the State through a test. A total of 100 students were selected by the TS Wakf Board. The remaining students will join the university shortly. The Wakf Board will bear the expenses of transport, accommodation, fee and other requirements of the students during their stay in Odisha.

“Next year onwards, every year two batches will be sent for training to different universities by the Wakf Board,” said Saleem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter