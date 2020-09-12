Telangana Wakf Board thanks KCR

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem on Saturday appreciated the initiative by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ban registration of Wakf land in Telangana.

The board held a meeting on Saturday to thank the Chief Minister for his proactive steps taken in protecting Wakf properties in the State. Saleem said the government was determined to protect Wakf properties and till date, no Chief Minister had taken such strong measures. The opposition parties were trying to misguide the public about the TRS government while the fact was that it was the opposition parties who were helping encroachers.

