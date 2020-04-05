Telangana Wakf Board to distribute commodities worth Rs 20 lakh

By | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board will take up distribution of ration worth Rs 20 lakh to the needy people across the State.

Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board, said the Board had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for free distribution of essential commodities to the needy persons in view of the lockdown.

“As per the social distancing norms, we will launch the distribution of essential commodities from Monday onwards by following the guidelines of lockdown,” he said.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will flag off the convoy of vehicles carrying the essential commodities on Monday at the Telangana Haj House at Nampally.

