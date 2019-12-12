Telangana Wakf Board to lease out land for residential schools

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board will lease out its land parcels to the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) for setting up schools in the State. A decision regarding this will be taken at a meeting scheduled to be held next week by the board.

Mohd Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Wakf Board on Thursday said the TMREIS forwarded a proposal to the board to lease out its open land parcels across the State for construction of school buildings. “The proposal would be elaborately discussed at a meeting and will fix the lease amount as per the TS Wakf Board rules,” said Saleem.

The board, according to the sources, plans to lease out land for around 25 schools in various parts of the State. “Encroachers are having a field day and leasing out the land will benefit the board in terms of revenue and protection of the property. One of the objectives of the board is welfare of the community too,” said an official.

Thousands of acres of land across the State including at Hyderabad is endowed with the TS Wakf Board. The open land parcels spread to hundreds of acres at few places are also at risk of being encroached, and the board is already fighting scores of cases in the court over the ownership.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter