Telangana: Wakf properties to be mapped

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Aiming to protect Wakf properties across the State, a massive geo-tagging exercise of properties will be taken up by the TS Wakf Board with the assistance of the Central Wakf Council.

The exercise will be undertaken using Global Positioning System and Geographical Information System’s mapping tools. The project is an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and Aligarh Muslim University.

As part of the project, the State Wakf Board officials recently held a meeting with the Central Wakf Council staff to prepare an action plan for the survey. The Central Wakf Council is providing financial and technical assistance for the project taken up across the country. The TS Wakf Board is providing its Wakf inspectors and surveyors with tabs for the purpose.

TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem said the board aimed to undertake 100 per cent geo-tagging of Wakf properties to ensure protection and utilisation of the properties for the benefit of the community. He said teams comprising staff from the TS Wakf Board and Central Wakf Council would visit each property after going through the serial number in the gazette and do geo-tagging.

“The local Wakf inspector and surveyor of the area will be part of the team along with the personnel of the Task Force of the TS Wakf Board. Every detail will be recorded and the properties geo-tagged on the map. Whenever required, officials can check and know the details of the property including revenue and extent of land,” Saleem said.

Wakf Board officials here feel the exercise will help them identify Wakf properties worth thousands of crores and running into hundreds of acres. It will also help them in identifying prime properties in the city and ensure its protection from land mafia.

Wakf institutions comprise of dargahs, residential houses, commercial complexes and open land parcels running into several acres. About 80 per cent of Wakf properties in the State are encroached.

Osman Al Hajri, a Wakf activist, said the initiative should be taken up seriously.

“All Wakf properties across the State need to be protected. The properties which are already encroached should be cleared and cases filed against the land grabbers,” he demanded.

