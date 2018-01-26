Telangana wants cap on red gram procurement

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: The State government firm on ensuring a fair deal to red gram farmers in the State, will be writing yet again to the Union Minister for Agricultre and Farmers Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh, to raise further the cap on procurement. The Minister for Marketing and Irrigation T Harish Rao is in consultation with the marketing officials for updates on the projected production and market arrivals of red gram so as to initiate special measures to help out the growers.

The State was disappointed as the procurement red gram that commenced from December 1, 2017 , was initially permitted for 33,500 tonnes from as against a projected production of 2.50 lakh tonnes.

The Marketing Minister wrote again to the Centre seeking procurement of at least 1.5 lakh tonnes as part of the market invention to ensure a fair deal.

Responding to the State pleas, the Union Minister permitted on Thursday procurement of a maximum quantity of 53,600 tonnes under the price support scheme (PSS). The Nafed, FCI and the Small Farmers Agri-business Consortium were all informed of the Ministry of Agriculture approval for procurement of an additional 20,100 tonnes of red gram from the State. The red gram procurement in the State had already touched 40,000 tonnes.

The red gram arrivals in the market yards are expected to continue in a big way till March-end, thanks to the good kharif harvest. The State had felt the need for approaching the Centre once against to raise the procurement cap to bailout the farmers.

The Agriculture Department has made elaborate arrangements to procure red gram under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) . According to departmental estimates, red gram was crop was grown in over 6.25 lakh acres during kharif.

The yield was expected to be in the order of 10 quintal per hectares and the overall production was projected to be over 2.5 lakh tonnes. The prices prevailing in the market was hovering around Rs 3,000 per quintal to Rs 4,900 depending on the quality.

A majority of the farmers were happy because of the market intervention by the State agencies offering a price support.

The MSP was enhanced by the government from Rs 5,000 per quital to Rs 5,450 this year.

As a result all the farmers were heading to the procurement centres in the yards with their produce. The Marketing Department went all out urging the farmers not to sell their produce for prices lower than the MSP.

The NAFED, HACA and TS Markfed have all joined the procurement. The State is firm ensuring procurement till the last farmer was benefited.