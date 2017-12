By | Published: 12:42 am

Mancherial: A watchman working with Forest Department was arrested for allegedly giving the name of an Adivasi youth to smugglers of teakwood in Jannaram mandal on Thursday.

Jannaram police said Sattaiah, a watchman was detained for his role in giving name of Sidam Bheem Rao to smugglers Eluka Srinivas and Merugu Lachcha Goud from Kaval village.

The smugglers assaulted Rao, suspecting he had been sharing information about their offences with forest officials.