Telangana: Water being pumped into Ranganayaka Sagar for wet run

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: In yet another step towards supplying Godavari water from Anantagiri (Annapurna) reservoir to Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the officials kickstarted pumping water into the surge pool of Ranganayaka Sagar on Tuesday night. Upon filling the surge pool, they will start wet run at the pump house using the second highest rating pumps to lift water to Kondapochamma Sagar.

Less than 10 days ago, the officials successfully conducted wet run at Annapurna underground pump house, which is attached to the Asia’s largest surge pool. They also took up dry run at Ranganayaka Sagar during the same period and following approval from the authorities concerned, wet run will commence from Ranganayaka Sagar where water will be lifted to the height of 122 metre using four pumps of 134.4 Mw capacity each.

“The surge pool will be filled in a couple of days. After obtaining permission from the State government, we will commence wet run next week and lift water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Kondapochamma Sagar. Each pump at Ranganayaka Sagar will lift 3,000 cusecs and a total 1 tmc water can be pumped within one day,” an official said.

The Annapurna reservoir comes under the package 10 to 14 works that links Mid Manair Dam with the Kondapochamma Reservoir, covering Ranganayaka Sagar and Mallannasagar on the way. In all, five pump houses, 32.42 km long tunnel and 76.26 km open canal are under this package. The officials said an open channel has been created to surpass Mallanna Sagar to lift water to Kondapochamma Sagar directly as works at Mallanna Sagar have not been completed.

