Telangana: Water level in Godavari increasing again at Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 1:21 pm

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district was increasing again with the heavy rainfall in its catchment area since Wednesday night.

The water level at 11 am reached 45.80 feet with the discharge of 10,90,482 cusecs of water on Thursday at Bhadrachalam Pushkar Ghat, Central Water Commission officials said.

It might be noted that the water level receded from third warning level to below second warning level and reached 43 feet, which was the first warning level, on Wednesday 10pm.

With the first warning remaining in force the district administration was on full alert and all the flood duty officers told to monitor the situation, said the District Collector MV Reddy.

On the other hand, Kinnerasani project at Paloncha was receiving huge inflows in view of heavy rains lashing the district after a day’s break. The officials lifted 12 gates to discharge 60,000 cusecs of excess water downstream.

